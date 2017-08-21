11 day cultural tour of Iran

Upon arrival in Tehran airport, you will be welcomed by the Gapa Tour representative who will transfer you to your hotel. Over the next few days you will be visiting Tehran, a modern megalopolis, priding itself in having unique museums with immense and unrivalled collections and artefacts dating from the earliest onset of history to the present era, Isfahan, with fascinating historical garden palaces, Yazd, the oldest adobe city in the world which is surrounded by the 4000m summit of Shirkooh and two majestic deserts of Iran, Dasht-e-Kavir and Kavir-e-Loot, Shiraz, with the reputation as an enlightened city that has been at the centre of Persian culture for more than 2,000 years and Kashan, including the UNESCO recognized village of Abyaneh.

The tour includes:

Iran visa

10 nights’ accommodation

11 days transportation all across Iran

Experienced English speaking guide

Breakfast and dinner

Every day sightseeing including entrance fees

Special offers

All taxes

Insurance

Company gift

