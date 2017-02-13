2 for 1 Newcastle to Amsterdam Mini Cruise from £45pp

For a limited time DFDS are offering 2 for 1 on Amsterdam mini cruise from Newcastle.

By
The Travel Magazine
The Dylan Amsterdam surroundings
(c) The Dylan Amsterdam

Why not treat the family or a loved one to a fun, affordable break on the Continent? For a limited time DFDS offering 2 for 1 on our Amsterdam mini cruise, which gives you 2 nights onboard one of our comfortable cruise ferries, and the best part of a day in the Dutch capital.

You’ll love the leisurely cruise experience onboard, and you’ll adore the culture and attractions of Amsterdam, which range from world-class museums, zoos and art galleries to atmospheric cafes and canals.

  • 2 nights in an en suite cabin
  • Entertainment and live music onboard
  • Coach transfers to and from Amsterdam
  • Approx. 5 hours in Amsterdam

