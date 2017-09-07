If gin is your tipple then you should book a place on the “Dorset Queen” for an evening of delicious canapés, beautiful views and some of the very best gins Britain has to offer.

The 1938 vintage motor yacht will take you on a three-hour trip around Poole Harbour, passing Brownsea Island (home of the red squirrels) and the gorgeous privately owned Green Island.

Each cruise hosts up to 48 people. There are four VIP tables which seat up to six guests. As a VIP you will be given a bottle of artisan gin to share with your table along with 12 mixers from Double Dutch and plenty of ice. A tasty selection of canapés and olives will also be waiting for you.

Each VIP guest is given three gin tokens that can be used at the bar to purchase a gin cocktail or “Perfect Serve” – a classic gin and tonic. There are six cocktails and ten different gins to choose from, the latter complimented with a complimentary flavoured tonic.

You can also enjoy a gin shot served straight from a Poole Rock Oyster. The liquid is poured out and the resident oyster is coated with the Welsh Da Mhile gin. You then eat the oyster as you normally would. It comes with a shot of gin on the side ensuring a double measure.

As well as VIP tickets, there are also 24 single tickets available. Single ticket holders will receive three gin tokens which can be exchanged for a “Perfect Serve”. There are also canapés on board to be enjoyed while taking in the lovely views of Poole Harbour.

Single tickets cost just £40 and a VIP table is £350, which works out at less than £60 per head if there are six of you.

Tickets for 2017 are now sold out, so get in quick for 2018.