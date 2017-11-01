Where to take the best photos in Setouchi Region, Japan

Setouchi sits to the west of Kyoto, encompassing the Seto Inland Sea and its 3,000 islands, which is one of the most prominent multi-island seas in the world.

Setouchi includes the seven prefectures of Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Tokushima, Kagawa and Ehime and is extremely photogenic. From hidden wonders to iconic gems, including ancient shrines, grand bridges and island vistas.

Here’s seven of the most instagrammable spots in the region: