British holidaymakers get takeaways delivered to their deck chair by jet ski

London-based online food delivery company, Deliveroo, is trialling an innovative way of transporting takeaways from kitchen to beach.

Hungry holidaymakers relaxing on Bournemouth’s sandy beaches were able to order takeaways to be delivered by a specially trained jet ski rider, from their deck chairs. The food arrived in water-proof bags.

The idea was to reduce waiting time typically caused by heavy traffic.

A spokesperson for the company said:

Knowing that so many of us enjoy the beach at this time of year presented us with the perfect opportunity to trial our jet ski deliveries, making sure customers didn’t miss the last rays of sunshine while enjoying delicious dishes straight from our restaurant partners.

Deliveroo plan to launch the jet ski feature from summer 2018 all along the British coastline.

Rival Uber has also jumped on the floating bandwagon by trialling UberBoat in Croatia, allowing tourists the option of ordering a speedboat ride rather than a car.

Since launching in 2013, Deliveroo now operates in 140 countries. Customers pay restaurant prices plus a £2.50 fee to have their meal personally delivered.