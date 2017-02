Cadiz Dunes Wilderness is a remote and unspoiled dune system in the Mojave Desert, California.

Cadiz Dunes Wilderness is a remote and unspoiled dune system in the Mojave Desert, California.

These small dunes were formed by north winds pushing sands off the Cadiz Dry Lake. The pristine nature of the dunes are a favorite for photographers. High-clearance 4×4 vehicles are required to access the dunes. Once there, it’s a short hike to the summit of the highest dune, which offers breath-taking views in every direction.

Photo by Kyle Sullivan, BLM

Read more: California Travel Information