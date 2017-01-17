7 Barbados Crop Over Festival

When: May through to August.

Where: All over Barbados – The big Parade day – Kadooment – is on August 7 (1st Monday in August)

For something a little different from the usual pre-Lenten carnival, get to Barbados in May, June, July or August to join for the Crop Over Carnival festivities. This is the island’s world famous summer festival that’s been going (and growing) since the 16th century. It started out as a celebration of a successful sugar cane harvest, but over the years it’s transformed into a four-month-long explosion of colour and energy. Today it’s not just about the harvest; it’s about island life, culture, history, music and dance. It all starts off with the cavalcades, concerts featuring a variety of local and international bands and musicians. Crop Over has deep historical routes and these are honoured by a variety of heritage lectures and bus tours reveal more about the island’s history. The Calypso rhythms climax at Cahobblopot on the first Sunday in August, when the Tune of the Crop is announced. It all culminates in August with a grand finale – the Grand Kadooment, a street parade attracting vast numbers of spectators and performers wearing elaborate costumes and parading on impressive floats.

Top Tip: The rythms of Crop Over rhythms will make you sway, so there is only one thing for it and that is to “wuk up,” the Barbadian form of dancing to soca music. Here’s how to do it: move your hips in a circular motion with someone else moving in front or behind you in the same manner. Don’t be shy, everyone will be doing it.