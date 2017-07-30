The Church of St. George in Lalibela (Ethiopia)⠀ —–⠀ The eleven medieval monolithic cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia near a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings. Lalibela is a high place of Ethiopian Christianity, still today a place of pilgrimage and devotion. [SOURCE : UNESCO]⠀ —–⠀ 📷 by @yannarthusbertrand⠀ —–⠀ You can see this and 40 other photos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand until 29 October 2017 in the Naval Museum on the Sainte-Marguerite island in front of Cannes. More info ➡️ http://ttm.ag/cannes_yab⠀ —–⠀ #yannarthusbertrand #cannes #photography #unesco #unescoheritage #saintemarguerite #ilesdelerins #laterrevueduciel #lalibela #ethiopia

