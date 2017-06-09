Discover Strengthen Heal – travel for self-growth

Discover Strengthen Heal designs unique travel experiences for people who are looking for a trip which is more meaningful than the usual tour.

Each trip has a specific focus such as grief, depression, men’s mental health, self-esteem, stress, domestic abuse, caregivers respite and more.

All of our trips take place in beautiful natural locations such as Mongolia, South Korea, Nepal, Jordan and the Philippines, and our talented team runs a range of different activities from counselling sessions, team building activities, workshops, yoga and meditation sessions, and much more.

