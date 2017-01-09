There’s never been a better time to visit Disneyland Paris because this world famous theme and amusement park has reached a milestone 25th anniversary.

Twenty five years ago, Mickey and his entourage made their way across the Pond to set up a theme and entertainment park near the French capital – Disneyland Paris to complement its sister park in Florida. Offering 59 spectacular attractions across Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, it became an instant hit with millions of guests of all ages who each have plenty to enjoy.

From 29 March 2017 and in time for the Easter holidays, Disneyland are commemorating this amazing event by offering up to 2 nights and 2 days FREE while kids under 7 can stay and play for FREE to enjoy a huge array of amazing new and recently refurbished attractions.

So what’s new? Beloved Disney Characters are hosting a never-seen-before Parade and breath-taking night time spectaculars. New shows will be featured through the day and well into the night including Mickey presents “Happy Anniversary Disneyland Paris” where Mickey and his famous friends are throwing a huge anniversary party.

The beloved Princesses are also hosting their own show The Starlit Princess Waltz at the Royal Castle Stage.

Star Wars is a major theme of Disneyland Paris and fans can experience Star Tours: The Adventure Continues – an all-new 4D action-packed intergalactic voyage. Star Tours will take guests to various Star Wars destinations where they can interact with some of the most lovable Star Wars characters. Destinations are randomly chosen so you can experience this several times and each one will be different.

In the Disneyland Park you can join the Rebel Alliance and get to drive the Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, being nothing less than the famous big thrill ride Space Mountain wearing the Star Wars colours! The Force will be with you as you hurtle through the Star Wars galaxy, following the twists and turns of TIE fighters and the Star Destroyer.

As night falls the spectacular Disney Illuminations will be conducted by Mickey Mouse onto Sleeping Beauty Castle. Dazzling lights and sensational projections with you-have-to-see-it-to believe-it special effects will transport you on a journey through Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Celebrations start on 29th March 2017

Disclaimer: this article was sponsored by Disneyland Paris