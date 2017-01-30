Does the US visa ban affect you?

US President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar people from seven Muslim-majority countries has been put into force.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily bar people from seven Muslim-majority countries has been put into force.

This means those arriving to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries face a 90-day visa suspension. The seven countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Canada and latterly the UK, have been told that its dual nationals are not affected.

The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, confirmed today “We have an exemption for UK passport holders whether for dual national or otherwise.”

Some visa categories, such as diplomats and the UN, are not included in the suspension.

What about people with Green Cards?

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said US green card holders – legal residents – told to NBC’s Meet the Press programme, that “they could be subject to greater questioning at airports”.

However, this notice has just been posted by the US embassy in the UK:

Urgent Notice: Per U.S. Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification. If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time. If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview. Please note that certain travel for official governmental purposes, related to official business at or on behalf of designated international organizations, on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or by certain officials is not subject to this suspension.

As of January 30, there have been no reports of any card holder being denied entry. Green Card holders who are currently out of the US currently may face extra screening. They may be assessed on a case-by-case basis before being allowed back into the US, and may have to undergo extra screening.

Lawyers and advocacy groups have been advising green card holders in the US to postpone plans to travel abroad.

What happens after 90 days?

Trump issued the following statement: