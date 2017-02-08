The highlight of any trip to the beach and holiday resort of Eilat is a visit to the Dolphin Reef resort.

The highlight of any trip to the beach and holiday resort of Eilat is a visit to the Dolphin Reef resort. It comprises a private beach, three spa pools (with underwater music), a sauna and relaxation rooms.

There’s also a dolphin sanctuary. You can go snorkelling to see them (but not touch).

Feeding time at the Dolphin Reef in Eilat, Israel is a magical experience. These dolphins are not in captivity and do not do party tricks. They are free to roam into the sea however they stick around as they make friendships with regulars. They also turn up for the free food – well, wouldn’t you?

