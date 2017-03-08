easyJet celebrates International Women’s Day with an all-female crew

The flight was captained by Kate McWilliams, 27, the world’s youngest female commercial Captain and co-piloted by first officer Sue Barrett.

By
Sharron Livingston
-
easyJet women's day flight
easyJet women's day flight
Print Friendly

easyJet airline today flew a special flight operated by an all-female crew.

EZY8275 left London Gatwick this morning bound for Madrid with a female Captain, First Officer and four female cabin crew. A large proportion of the ground staff at London Gatwick Airport responsible for boarding the plane and getting it off the ground were also female.

International Women's Day Easyjet celebrates the day with an all female flight and ground operating crew. Captain Kate McWilliams, 27 - worldÕs youngest female commercial Captain First officer Sue Barrett
Captain Kate McWilliams, 27 – world’s youngest female commercial Captain and First officer Sue Barrett

The flight was captained by Kate McWilliams, 27, the world’s youngest female commercial Captain and co-piloted by first officer Sue Barrett. Cabin Manager Laura Marks was supported by three female cabin crew; Natasha Baker, Charlotte Carr and Nuria Belda Marco.

The flight was operated on easyJet’s special A320 aircraft named after renowned female aviator Amy Johnson.