Easyjet changes their hold bag rules

easyJet’s new rules means that if you can pack up to 15kg in your hold bag you will be charged less. At the same time, the standard bag allowance is being raised from 20kgs to 23kgs.

This is a savvy move as the majority of passengers have turned to stuffing their carry-on bags with as much as they can to avoid checked-in luggage prices. The result is a lack of overhead cabin space forcing staff to relieve some passengers of their bags just before they board to place them into the hold.

Andrew Middleton, Director at easyJet said:

In the last year almost half of our passengers’ hold bags contained 15kgs or less, whilst there were also millions of customers who required more weight than we previously allowed with the 20kg bag. Our new products better match those customers’ needs, ensuring we offer value for money choices for everyone, regardless of trip type or duration.

As before, customers are still able to pool their total weight allowance if they are travelling with family or friends on the same flight and booking. Customers who have already purchased a 20kg for future flights will keep their existing allowance and will still be able to add weight to their bags up to 32kg as per the prior policy.

The new bag weight allowances will only apply to new bookings purchased online. The new hold luggage options start from £8.99 for 15kgs and £13.99 for 23kgs. Extra weight can be purchased for £12 per 3kg up to a maximum 32kg.

Do you think this is a good move by easyJet? Leave a comment