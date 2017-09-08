Eataly World, Bologna – a theme park dedicated to Italian food is about to open

If the thought of Italian food makes you salivate, then you must visit Bologna. Eataly World, a free to enter theme park stretching over a massive 100,000m² is opening on November 15th.

Eataly World – all about Italian food

This Italian food fantasyland is all about Italian food from field to fork: Pop into factories and check out how, for example, Parmigiano-Reggiano is made or how your olive oil is pressed.

There are farms too where you’ll be able to find nine kinds of cows including the ones who provide the milk for the cheese you will no doubt be tasting, five kinds of pigs, five kinds of goats, five kinds of sheep, and rabbit, geese, and guinea hens.

And whatever your concept of a workshop is, ditch it because here it’s close up learning involving everything from walk through the prosciutto process to see wheat, stone-ground, turned into flour and hand-made into several kinds of pasta. Then you can either buy some to cook yourself or have it prepared by an expert cook.

In all you will be able to mill around two hectares of fields and stables, visit 40 Farming Factories, eat at any of the 40 restaurants, go shopping for food in the 9000m² marketplace, attend six classrooms, enjoy six interactive educational “rides”, theatre and cinema.

The largest such project in the world

All that entertainment and it’s eco-friendly too. Eataly World runs on 44,000 solar panels and is the largest such project in the world. And it’s located in the gorgeous Italian city of Bologna – what’s not to like?

The final cost of building this theme park is a hefty $106 million and the creators say they expect six million visitors of which two million will be foreigners.

Here’s a video to whet your appetite:

Where to stay near Eataly World

Holiday Inn Express Bologna Fiera is just minutes away from Eataly World and 10km from the airport. Bologna’s historic centre is around 20 minutes away by bus which stops right outside the hotel.