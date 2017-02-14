Eilat Airport Shuttle

Eilat Shuttle operates the airport shuttle services from Ovda Airport and the soon to open Ramon Airport to Eilat.

Eilat Shuttle operates the airport shuttle services from Ovda Airport and the soon to open Ramon Airport, to Eilat, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Aqaba, and Taba, as well as other tourist shuttle lines around Eilat and the region.

With a varied fleet of modern, safe, air conditioned buses, minibuses, vans, and cars, Eilat Shuttle’s services are the favorite option for the growing number of European tourists heading to Eilat for the winter sun each year. Great value prices combined with professional English speaking drivers and reps on each vehicle, dropoff to the door of your hotel, and reliability, make Eilat Shuttle unrivaled in the local market.

The local brand of international shuttle transportation company flo Shuttle, who also offer the shuttle lines from Ben Gurion Airport to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Eilat Shuttle is a local company employing the most experienced local drivers. The services are also available for private transportation in Eilat, and across Israel and the region. Passengers who travel with Eilat Shuttle also receive special discounts on tours and attractions in Eilat, and other exclusive special offers.

