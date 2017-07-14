Emirates are recruiting for Group Sales Support Assistant

A winner of more than 500 international awards, Emirates operates one of the aviation world’s youngest, most environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced-fleet of 259 aircraft. Its rapidly-expanding network spans to over 150 destinations across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Asia Pacific. The airline is an employee-focused company with a commitment to providing staff with excellent working conditions and competitive salaries.

Group Sales Support Assistant (Ref. number: 170000PF)

Based in our Brussels town office, you will handle Groups requests from the trade and liaise and negotiate the Tour Operators regarding seat allocation according to contractual agreements. You will process agreed requests through Yield Management Groups system and assist with handling relevant administrative functions associated with Inclusive Tour operations and Groups in general.

Secondary tasks will include assisting and support the wider Sales team with trade enquiries and with the administration and organisation of marketing and communication initiatives.

You must be commercially minded with a dynamic and pro-active approach and the ability to take the initiative in assisting with developing business within a team environment.

Qualifications and Experience:

Experience in working with Groups reservations, ticketing and sales.

Good knowledge of Airline Reservations, IT and Net/Group Ticketing

Basic courses in Reservations, Fares & Ticketing

A marketing and communication background is an advantage

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel and data and statistical presentation.

Must be fluent in French, Dutch and English.

Applicants must have the legal right to live and work in Belgium.

To apply:

To submit your application online in English, please visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com. Closing date for applications: 28th July 2017.

