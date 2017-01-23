Emirates launch moisturising pyjamas for high flyers

Say hello to Emirates' new freebie - the seaweed-infused pyjamas that moisturises your skin as you sleep.

A new perk has landed in Emirates First class. After dining on the a la carte menu, you may want a snooze in your seat-cum-bed. So, say hello to Emirates’ new freebie – the seaweed-infused pyjamas that moisturises your skin as you sleep.

The airline has announced the launch of its “moisturising lounge-wear” whose sea algae extracts make these jim jams into a beauty treatment.

“The fabric gently releases naturally nutrient rich sea kelp as you move around, preventing dehydration and stimulating circulation,” said the airline on its website. “The patented Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology uses billions of capsules applied to the fabric which gently releases naturally-moisturising sea kelp during movement.”

What is sea kelp?

This is a type of seaweed found in the Antarctic Ocean. It is known for its hydrating qualities and there are plenty of luxury skincare products that has sea kelp in the list of ingredients.

There’s more

Alongside the pyjama kit travellers will also be given faux sheepskin blankets, and a range of toiletries by Bulgaria and Voya.