Evening Language Courses in the UK

Knowing some of the local language before you travel is undoubtedly one the best ways to get the most out of your experience. Learning the basics will enrich your journey, help you navigate everyday situations, & enable you to chat with to the locals – which will give you a greater insight into the people & culture you are visiting.

Cactus Language offers evening language courses for over 20 languages in 10 locations across the UK including London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Oxford, Manchester & Leeds. Our schools are centrally located & our courses are taught by native or bilingual speakers. Courses run for 10 weeks, 2 hours per week, and start from just £175 for 20 hours of tuition.

If you're looking to combine a unique travel experience with learning a language then Cactus Language can help. As the UK’s leading language study abroad organisation Cactus Language offers study abroad trips & language course holidays in over 120 destinations around the world. As part of Cactus Worldwide, Cactus Language provides high quality language tuition for more than 20 languages in the UK and across the world.