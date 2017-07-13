Explore Italy by adventure multisport holidays

Sardinia, Tuscany or hidden regions like Marche and Abruzzo discovered with an insider private guide through exquisite villages, pretty harbours and fragrant islands.

Water-based fun activities with kayaks, cycling rolling hills, hiking from historic town to historic town via feudal trails are the activities for everybody to fulfill the day and reach a charming accommodation where enjoy an authentic meal and relish an outstanding panorama.

Tour prices vary by the number of activities selected and level of services. Group size is 4/8. Get in contact and put together your own active holiday. www.travelinkayak.com

