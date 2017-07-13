Explore Italy by adventure multisport holidays

A custom trip for active family/friends looking to discovery Italy in a special way. Authentic experiences of culture and life style.

Sardinia, Tuscany or hidden regions like Marche and Abruzzo discovered with an insider private guide through exquisite villages, pretty harbours and fragrant islands.

Water-based fun activities with kayaks, cycling rolling hills, hiking from historic town to historic town via feudal trails are the activities for everybody to fulfill the day and reach a charming accommodation where enjoy an authentic meal and relish an outstanding panorama.

Tour prices vary by the number of activities selected and level of services. Group size is 4/8. Get in contact and put together your own active holiday. www.travelinkayak.com

