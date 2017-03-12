Face-to-face with an elephant in Angkor Thom, Cambodia

Photographer: Lily and Mina

Follow @travelmagazine on Instagram

On her one month trip around Asia, 23-year-old Lily from Switzerland visited Angkor Thom, the last and most enduring capital city of the Khmer empire, 7.2 km north of Siem Reap, and 1.7 km north of the entrance to Angkor Wat.

“After visiting Phnom Penh and the Tuol Sleng Genocide museum,” said Lily, “Angkor was definitely a way to calm down from all those shocking impressions.”

“It was always my big dream to meet an elephant face-to-face, and it finally happened in Angkor Thom.”