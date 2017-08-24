August 26 is National Dog Day, so what better way to show your four-legged friend how much you love them than by treating them to a break. Your furry friend will love these places:
1Doggie treats at Tewkesbury Park, Gloucester
At Tewkesbury Park dog-friendly rooms are kitted out with memory foam mattresses and have patio doors that lead straight onto grassy areas. Waiting in your room will be a welcome pack with doggie treats and suggested walks, a luxury Hunt & Wilson dog bed, food and water bowls.
There’s treats for you too – a traditional afternoon tea for two, £25 spa gift voucher (per room), three-course dinner in the Piano Lounge (with a “Dog’s Dinner” for your pooch, of course), overnight accommodation with full use of leisure facilities, English breakfast and a sausage or two for your furry friend. Priced at £199 per room, per night.
2Treehouse comfort at Chewton Glen, The New Forest
At the luxurious, five-star, Chewton Glen near New Milton, dogs can stay in the Treehouses and they receive a special Welcome Pack which includes a bowl, dog-friendly treats and dog popcorn, a small dog bed and an organic meal menu. There are lots of dog-friendly Estate walks to enjoy and the beach is just a short stroll away. For owners enjoying al fresco dining at The Kitchen at Chewton Glen, their four-legged friends can also join them for lunch or dinner. Treehouse Loft Suites from £1250 per night B&B (sleeps four people). Dogs cost £35 per night.
⇒ Read our review of Chewton Glen
3Doggy Divine in Stapleford Park, Melton Mowbray
Stapleford Park has commissioned bespoke luxury dog beds designers to come up with uniquely designed dog beds to complement the style and character of four suites at the 55-room country house hotel. Each bed contains hypo-allergenic materials.
Doggy menus iclude delicious treats like Pawpato treats and character creams. There’s even a Stapleford Park has also introduced a new Doggy Afternoon tea menu, offering a doggy biscuits and Pawsecco (herbal doggy drink) to sit alongside its traditional and very popular afternoon tea for human guests.
Doggy Divine includes an overnight stay for two in a choice of four state rooms on a B&B basis, afternoon tea for two, a bespoke handcrafted doggy bed, a new doggy menu, doggy afternoon tea, a selection of doggy toys, doggy walking trails within the hotel’s extensive grounds and dinner dog sitting. The package is available from £475 per room, based on two people and a dog sharing. A special doggy gift bag is available for all bookings made over National Doggy Day on 26 August.
4Seaside antics at South Sands hotel in Salcombe
Salcombe’s boutique South Sands hotel situated right on the beach in Salcombe’s stunning estuary welcomes dogs and humans alike into its classy, understated beachside décor. A dog friendly hotel with dog walking opportunities along the beach just beyond their door. There is a gastronomic restaurant with a doggie area – but you have to bring your own dog food. Doubles cost from £170.
5Five star pampering at The Arch, London
The Arch a contemporary-cum-English Heritage styled boutique hotel near London’s Hyde Park has opened its doors to all canines big and small treating them to luxurious dog beds, feeding bowls, treats and delicious pet food cooked to order.
Dog walking services are also available, so you can relax while your pooch explores the 350 acres of nearby Hyde Park. There’s also a pampering session opportunity in Chelsea’s luxurious Pet Day Spa, a calm relaxing and safe haven in which pets can be groomed, indulged and revitalised. And when you need some time out, you can ask or the dog-sitting service.
6Cliveden House
Cliveden House is a National Trust property within over 300 acres of ancient woodland running down to the Thames. Imagine the dog walking, the ball throwing and squirrel chasing opportunities within the designated paths. There’s a walkers’ guide available which shows the miles of walks available to you in the woodlands together with suggested routes from regular dog walkers. If you and your pooch need a drink you can pick up a coffee and water bowl from the refreshment kiosk.
A room for the night costs around £350 and your dog can stay for £35 a night which includes a doggie bed and for a little extra, even treats and a doggie menu.