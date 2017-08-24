3 Doggy Divine in Stapleford Park, Melton Mowbray

Stapleford Park has commissioned bespoke luxury dog beds designers to come up with uniquely designed dog beds to complement the style and character of four suites at the 55-room country house hotel. Each bed contains hypo-allergenic materials.

Doggy menus iclude delicious treats like Pawpato treats and character creams. There’s even a Stapleford Park has also introduced a new Doggy Afternoon tea menu, offering a doggy biscuits and Pawsecco (herbal doggy drink) to sit alongside its traditional and very popular afternoon tea for human guests.

Doggy Divine includes an overnight stay for two in a choice of four state rooms on a B&B basis, afternoon tea for two, a bespoke handcrafted doggy bed, a new doggy menu, doggy afternoon tea, a selection of doggy toys, doggy walking trails within the hotel’s extensive grounds and dinner dog sitting. The package is available from £475 per room, based on two people and a dog sharing. A special doggy gift bag is available for all bookings made over National Doggy Day on 26 August.

