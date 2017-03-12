Q&A: My flight was delayed by over three hours – can I claim compensation?

My flight was delayed by over three hours – can I claim compensation?

You may be able to claim compensation between €250 to €600 but there are stipulations. Firstly, you must be flying from an EU airport or if not then you are flying on an EU airline and that you arrived at your destination three or more hours late.

The most important consideration is whether or not the delay was something the airline could have controlled. In the case of “extraordinary circumstance” such as weather, security alerts, and strikes, the airline would not be liable to pay compenstion. However, you can expect a meal at the very least.

If you feel the airline is unreasonably withholding compensation you can take legal action. UK residents, find our more here moneyclaim.gov.uk

