Flyerbelt – metal-free belt for frequent travellers

The FLYERBELT is a men’s leather belt made in Germany.

The inner side consists of soft genuine suede and the smooth exterior is made of the finest cowhide.

The belt buckle was developed especially for the needs of frequent flyers, in order to simplify the security check. It is made of a solid-colored fiberglass reinforced composite material which is shatterproof and completely metal-free.

Because of its elegant design your FLYERBELT is suitable for business as well as casual dress.

