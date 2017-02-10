Forgot Valentine’s Day? Time to book a guilt trip from the UK

The most romantic day of the year is less than a week away and you’ve forgotten. Don’t be disheartened, you won’t be the only one.

Just don’t go home with flowers from a garage forecourt. Instead, take advantage of the sort of late deals hotels are offering with you in mind. And don’t worry if you’ve left it too late to book the week off work. Here are some face-savers, as well as money-savers, close to home.

Edinburgh: Highland fling

The luxurious Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club in Edinburgh with all its Gothic charm, historical sights – and quite a few stories too – ask the staff – are offering deals of £86 per night. And if you think absence really does make the heart grow fonder, there’s even a full-service spa and golf course.

Wales: Happy valleys

Rural Wales has always been a convenient retreat for couples wanting a not-too-distant trip away and the bijou Gellifawr Woodland Retreat in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, is one of the most scenic around. Two nights B&B, including Valentine’s Day, will cost £130 for two.

York: Principle venue

The Old Royal York Hotel has undergone a facelift and a name change. It’s now known as The Principal York and is guaranteed to make the sort of dramatic impression on arrival that will earn Brownie points. There’s a new Garden Room, Refectory restaurant and Chapter House bar – and its just 20 minutes from the M1 and right opposite York train station. Prices from £160 for both of you.

Windermere, England: What’s not to like?

The hotel once owned by Beatrix Potter, the 4-star Lindeth Howe Country House on the banks of Windermere provides an ideal setting for long romantic walks, especially with the quaintest of Cumrian towns and villages such as Bowness, Kendal and Ambleside down the road. There are two nights on offer – and a Valentines dinner at the 2-AA Rosette awarded restaurant for £135 per person, based on a Tuesday arrival.

Amsterdam: One to book

A literary weekend in Amsterdam may mean a new chapter in our love life. The Dylan is offering a themed package in which couples get a tailor-made poem from the Dutch poet Justin Shamgar. There’s also a surprise gift in the package that costs just €405 (£348) for two – excluding 5 per cent city tax. The offer lasts all week from February 10-19.

Madrid: Damned good deal

TÓTEM Madrid with its Roaring Twenties-style cocktail bar has been developing a reputation as a culinary hotspot recently, partly thanks to its Hermosos y Malditos (The Beautiful and Damned) restaurant. Prices start from £145 per night, based on a couple sharing a deluxe exterior room. Worth it for the location alone. It’s right in the middle of the chic Salamanca district.