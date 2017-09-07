Gin Tasting Cruises in Dorset, England

Dorset Cruises have teamed up with Conker Spirit, Dorset’s first gin distillery, to bring you a truly unique experience.

The Dorset Queen
The Dorset Queen (c) David Harding of Sailing Scenes
Dorset Cruises bring you award winning gins in a luxurious setting.

Come aboard our vintage motor yacht to sample artisan gins and enjoy delicious canapés.

This now famous event has limited spaces and two tickets types available.

We have 4 VIP tables available to seat up to 6 guests per table.

Single Ticket – £40

  • 3 Hour Luxury Cruise
  • 3 Perfect Serves
  • Canapés

VIP Table – £350

  • 3 Hour Luxury Cruise
  • 3 Handcrafted Cocktails for each VIP Guest
  • 700ml Bottle of Artisan Gin
  • 12 Double Dutch Mixers
  • Canapés

