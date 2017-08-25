Located on the South Coast of Sri Lanka and situated 12 kilometers from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Galle, @kk.beach is located on a stunning 2 mile long wide beach at Habaraduwa.⠀ —–⠀ 📷 by @your_passport⠀ —–⠀ #habaraduwa #beach #beaches #tropical #srilanka #visitsrilanka

A post shared by The Travel Magazine (@travelmagazine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:17am PDT