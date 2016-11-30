History of art in New York (and where to see it)

With dozens of museums and art galleries, New York has a rich art scene, ranging from American Impressionism of the late 19th Century to the Neo-Conceptualism of today.

1890s-1920s : American Impressionism

Edward Willis Redfield

Edward Willis Redfield’s work can be seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Museum of Art ⇒ Read More

1920s : American Realism: Precisionism and The Ashcan School

George Bellows

George Bellows’ work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More

Edward Hopper

Edward Hopper’s work can be seen at the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More

Charles Demuth

Charles Demuth’s work can be seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More

1940s-1960s : Abstract Expressionism: Colour Field and Action Paintings

Mark Rothko

Mark Rothko’s work can be seen at the Whitney Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and the Met Museum ⇒ Read More

Willem de Kooning

Willem de Kooning’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim Museum ⇒ Read More

Jasper Johns

Jasper Johns’ work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art ⇒ Read More

Jackson Pollock

Jackson Pollock’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim Museum ⇒ Read More

1950s-1960s : Pop Art

Roy Lichtenstein

Roy Lichtenstein’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Metro Museum ⇒ Read More

Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More

1980s-Present : Conceptualism/Neo-Conceptualism

Barbara Kruger

Barbara Kruger’s work can be seen at the Mary Boone Gallery ⇒ Read More

Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons’ work can be seen at the Gagosian Gallery and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More

Disclaimer: this article was sponsored by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines