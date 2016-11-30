History of art in New York (and where to see it)

From the American Impressionism of the late 19th and early 20th Century to Neo-Conceptualism of today, together with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines we look at which artists shaped the art history of New York and where you can see their work.
1890s-1920s : American Impressionism
Edward Willis Redfield
Edward Willis Redfield’s work can be seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Museum of Art ⇒ Read More
1920s : American Realism: Precisionism and The Ashcan School
George Bellows
George Bellows’ work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More
Edward Hopper
Edward Hopper’s work can be seen at the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More
Charles Demuth
Charles Demuth’s work can be seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More
1940s-1960s : Abstract Expressionism: Colour Field and Action Paintings
Mark Rothko
Mark Rothko’s work can be seen at the Whitney Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and the Met Museum ⇒ Read More
Willem de Kooning
Willem de Kooning’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim Museum ⇒ Read More
Jasper Johns
Jasper Johns’ work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art ⇒ Read More
Jackson Pollock
Jackson Pollock’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim Museum ⇒ Read More
1950s-1960s : Pop Art
Roy Lichtenstein
Roy Lichtenstein’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Metro Museum ⇒ Read More
Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol’s work can be seen at the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More
1980s-Present : Conceptualism/Neo-Conceptualism
Barbara Kruger
Barbara Kruger’s work can be seen at the Mary Boone Gallery ⇒ Read More
Jeff Koons
Jeff Koons’ work can be seen at the Gagosian Gallery and the Whitney Museum ⇒ Read More
Disclaimer: this article was sponsored by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines