Hotel Review: Ace Hotel, Palm Springs, California

Ace Hotel in Palm Springs, California is a motel-cum-hotel with plenty of funk appeal to entice your inner Bohemian persona.

Palm Springs has a bit of a reputation as the place where affluent old fogies go mete out their twilight years in pomp and luxury. The dry desert weather they say is good for health, the wealth of spas and treaments no doubt help too. Life is simple, calm and somewhat manicured.

So it’s a real pleasure to see some funkiness in its main drag. The Ace Hotel is the epitome of all that is retro, and charmingly understated luxury.

Akin to a motel, but with some great mod cons and a pleasant, come-as-you-are vibe, the Ace, makes, excuse the pun, an ace place to lay your head.

Who For

Young and young at heart. The bar at night is home home to those in their early twenties right up to 80s. What they have in common is a joyful spirit.

Facilities

There are two amazing pools (heated all year round and a generous towel service) and plenty of colourful floats to drift around the pool on. There’s also plenty of sunbeds and at weekends there’s a DJ who hosts the pool parties.

Elsewhere is a small gym and the Feel Good spa where they use organic products created by Body Deli. Some have their spa treatments in their rooms. There are also bikes available for use.

In the evenings there may be karaoke in the bar or a musical show in the Amigo Room.

Incidentally, the complex is dog friendly. There’s even a dog park complete with poop scoops.

Accommodation

These are a little like maisonettes over two floors. Each of the 178 rooms or suites has its own door around the pool and complex.

The theme is decidedly retro but beds are modern and comfy. Each room has an old-fashion gramophone where you can play your vynls (are you young enough to remember those). A radio is left on to welcome you in, and there may be a guitar loitering in a corner.

A small area acts as the mini bar with coffee, tea, water and snacks including caramel popcorn that may be hard to resist.

Outside some of the rooms there is a fireplace lit up at night around which friends gather in comfortable in oversized chairs perhaps with a blanket to enjoy the desert night air. Other rooms on the ground floor have their own spacious garden patio.

Food and Drink

You can take any meal including breakfast in the spacious roadside diner wannabee called King’s Highway. On the wall, there is an elephant head looking on. Food is bought from local farmers and companies – even the honey and goat cheese are procured from the Drake Family Farm nearby.

They turn out a good cuppa and make their pastries fresh daily.

The Amigo Room, where all the action is, has a plethora of artisanal cocktails and craft and draft beers.

Room service is available all day too.

What’s Nearby

The resort is located a little further on from the main drag which some great shopping opportunities (not the usual names) and where an abundance of bars and restaurants come alive in the evening. A little further on is the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway which offers some amazing views on its way up and down.

There’s also plenty of art galleries, including the wasy to miss The Backstreet Art District on Cherokee Way.

Wi Fi

Wi Fi is available and included in the resort fee.

