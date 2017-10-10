Hotel Review: Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel, Israel

The five-star Carlton with it’s tall, white-washed exterior, lords it over the Tel Aviv marina and seafront. Bold in white, a side entrance leads to white walls and floors around a dazzling reception area. Dotted around several intimate places to sit and sometimes there are oversized chairs overlooked by works of art.

There’s no faulting the service here. It’s five-star all the way and all is as it should be in a superior hotel such as this.

Who for

Anyone wishing to stay in a glamorous beachside location.

Accommodation

There are 268 room over 15 floors on offer at the Carlton, in several categories. The higher up you go, naturally the sea views are better. Spacious en-suite rooms have a contemporary yet chic style in muted colours and dark wood. Amenities include large workstation desk, tea and coffee making facilities, minibar, a large TV, a sitting area and a small balcony. Bathrooms are appropriately luxurious and come with their own in-house Carlton-scented toiletry set.

Food and Drink

Food is a big deal at the Carlton and much of it is watched over by the Israeli celebrity Chef Meir Adoni. Mention you will be dining at any of their restaurants to any passing Israeli and they will rhapsodise.

It’s a buffet at the Lumina restaurant, a bright and airy affair with floor to ceiling windows – views are never forgotten – and plenty of variety. Choose brisket, duck, chicken, schnitzel and salads galore.

Located on the roof – the 15th floor – by the pool is the pride and joy Blue Sky by Meir Adonis. This is a fish and vegetarian restaurant served in a truly ambient environment.

Breakfast is served in restaurant located just beyond the hotel actually on the beach. The conservatory style building means lots of windows and bright light. The food is a little special with a gourmet buffet is a salubrious affair of Middle Eastern treats such as halva, plenty of fish, cheese salads and pastries.

On the approach to the breakfast restaurant is the al fresco wood-decked Esparanto bar open between June and October. Come here by night for cocktails, light bites and music and enjoy the cooling sea air.

There’s also a Lobby Lounge and Bar which is a pleasant place to meet up or hang out.

Facilities

A lovely Royal executive lounge on the 14th floor is plush and airy thanks to wall-to-ceiling windows that let in the sunlight and offer sensational views of the seafront. There’s always plenty of snacks and sometimes cooked food as well as drinks and spirits available.

One floor up on the 15th floor is the roof terrace with a swimming pool. The pool is not huge, but big enough for a dip and to cater for plenty of sunbeds around it – and very romantic. Couples look cosy in their own bubble, others just lost in the surprising quiet of the 15th floor.

The spa area has a gym which sports artworks by David Gerstein, while nine large LCD’s screens live feed directly from the waves below. There’s both a sauna and Turkish steam room and plenty of treatments too that come with a sea view.

Is Wi-Fi available?

Yes, its free throughout.

Price





Booking.com





What’s nearby

On the doorstep is the seafront with plenty of bars and restaurants within walking distance. The Gan Haatzmaut Park is nearby, and the city’s main train station is a 5-minute drive away.