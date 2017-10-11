Hotel Review: Copacabana Hotel Design, Margherita di Savoia, Puglia

Margherita di Savoia, just 15km from Barletta, is a pretty part of Puglia that tends to get overlooked. But should you find yourself there, then consider staying at Copacabana – a three star offering located just 10 minutes from the beach.

Copacabana is a small boutique hotel whose whitewashed exterior is followed through inside. It’s a minimalist look with white walls brought to life with artworks, wood floors

and some muted greens.

The entrance is in a side pedestrianised street that’s easy to pass unless you keep an eye out to find it. Once through the doors there’s an enticing, if slightly sweet, aroma of pomegranate around the small reception area.

Who for

Anyone who happens to be visiting for a night or two.

Accommodation

There are 15 air-conditioned rooms with wood floors and white walls maintaining the minimalist look.

Room number 302 is a family room, and number 303 has a balcony. A couple of rooms, oddly, have no windows thanks to the shape of the building and this was reflected in the price. However, if a window is important then do ensure yours comes with one.

Food and drink

Breakfast is a highlight. Expect smoothies of mixed fruits, biscuits including the local taralli and pastries, fresh almonds, cereal bread with pumpkin jam, locally produced cheese and even onion jam. There is no official end time and breakfast continues to be available until the last guests leaves – whenever that happens to be.

Facilities

There is a roof terrace worth visiting as the views are great from up there. A shuttle service is available to take you to the beach where there are plenty of restaurants, including their own – Copacabana suite.

Is Wi Fi available?

Yes but it can be temperamental.

What’s nearby

This beach town is also a commune in the Province of Barletta-Andria-Trani and this hotel is located in the thick of it. Explore the town and its bijou shops or make your way to a lovely beach on foot. They have their own beach around 15 minutes away easily reached by using their free shuttle.

