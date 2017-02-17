The Dan Eilat Hotel towers over Israel’s hottest seaside hotspot – Eilat. With 375 rooms this is a huge property. Its pyramid style architecture, designed by Israeli architect Adam Tihan, lords it over the Red Sea on the child-friendly North Beach (no sea urchins around here). It is just steps away from the beach only separated by an attractive promenade and a line of palm trees. And it’s only a short walk into the city’s vibrant centre.

It features a spacious two-storey U-shaped lobby connected with a winding glass staircase. Rock formations complete with a cascading waterfall and sculptures on the ground floor give give off . The rock theme continues outside with lush vegetation around the two shapely blue pools, one of which is for swimming, the other with its flumes is for playing.

Who for

This is a large property with many layers of facilitiy. There are enough quiet spots for couples to snuggle up together, plenty of playtime options for the kids, including their own pool, and certainly lots of ways to relax whatever the age group. And if you need to work, the WiFi strength is ample and there’s a great executive lounge conducive to work.

Facilities

There are two pools, an adult pool with plenty of sun beds and cabanas and one suitable for the kids. The latter has a flume. The water in both is comfortably warm at 28 degrees. Elsewhere in a quiet corner there is also an al fresco whirlpool. There are plenty of nooks and crannies on different levels where a quiet afternoon sunbathing can be spent reading, snoozing or sipping cocktails.

As well as a spa, Turkish bath and a gym, there are two squash courts and table tennis room and if you don’t fancy any of that, the palm fringed beach beckons just steps away.

The executive lounge is truly worth paying for. It is a very comfortable space with more seating on its terrace and from this vantage point the views over the city are sensational. A variety of food and drink is served until 8pm.

Kids are well catered for in the children’s playroom “Danyland”. The space is divided into activities for the various age groups. There is also a BAND HERO corner, a WII corner, an X-BOX corner, and everything is on touch-screens.

Accommodation

All rooms have the mod cons you’d expect from a luxury resort as well as 24-hour room service, modern bathrooms and spacious balconies. Many have lovely views over the pools and the sea. Sipping an early morning cuppa on the terrace and watching the changing light on the water as the sun takes its position is almost meditative.

Food and Drink

Israeli breakfasts are legendary and the Dan Eilat doesn’t disappoint. What’s more, they keep serving breakfast right up to 12pm.

Buffet dinners are served in the same space and are plentiful including meat, fish and chicken dishes. Attached to the hotel is their Shipudei Habustan restaurant which has an eclectic menu. Try the Middle Eastern cuisine as this something to write home about.

A pleasant bar is located in the lobby and a casual poolside restaurant, the Grotto, and a juice bar serves the pool area.

Is Wi Fi available

Yes, it is freely available throughout the hotel.

What’s Nearby:

Of course the beach is steps away and there are plenty of shopping and dining oportunites a few minutes walk away. There are several boat trips to choose from. Just 15 minutes away is the Dolphin Reef – a dolphin sanctuary (dolphins are not captive) – and the coral underwater observatory.

For more suggestions on what to see and do in Eilat, read the What to see and do in the Red Sea seaside resort of Eilat article.

How much:

Doubles start from $251 per night including breakfast.





Booking.com





Nearest airport

Ovda airport is around 30 minutes drive away. However a new airpot, an international airport, is under construction in the Timna Valley in southern Israel. It will replace Eilat Airport.

Getting there:

Monarch are the only airline that operate weekly flights (Thursdays) to Eilat.