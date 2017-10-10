Hotel Review: Dan Tel Aviv Hotel, Israel

With names such as Gloria Gaynor, Barbara Streisand, Dalai Lama and Tommy Hillfiger, if you stay at the Dan Tel Aviv Hotel you will be in good company. And you can see their signatures among plenty more on the tiles of the entrance to this most dignified hotel.

The decor is not dissimilar to that of an English gentleman’s club, a tad conservative but nevertheless with modern amenities and some features such as columns and plenty of space in the reception area.

There is a hint of labyrinth about its layout, probably due to its constant expansion from its small beginnings as the first deluxe hotel to be built in Tel Aviv in the 1950s. And when you look at the flat roofed building from the sea side you will see a quirky patchwork of pastels from blue to pink.

In terms of location, this is as most central as it gets.

Who for

It’s style and decor may seem a little business-like at times but its central location by the beach, a kid’s club and a location close to transport and plenty of nightlife is appealing to a wider audience.

Accommodation

There are 280 ensuite rooms with standard, deluxe and executive rooms and suites in the mix. Plenty of wood and autumnal colours make up the decor, though some rooms have brighter decor. Bathrooms are luxurious with lovely Sabon toiletries.

Though this is a seafront hotel it’s entrance is roadside on HaYarkon street. This means there are rooms that do not have a sea view. It’s worth checking out the room before you book if that’s an issue.

Food and drink

The Dan’s Hayarkon 99 (which is the address of the hotel) is a bit of a gem in town. Fine dining with local ingredients from Achiya farm located in central Israel; veal and lamb come from the north and fish is freshly caught fish in the Mediterranean.

A hearty breakfast is served in the restaurant with a huge variety of cheeses, fish, salads and pastries as well as cooked food.

Facilities

King David Crown Lounge is available for guests in the executive suites. Drinks and snacks are available throughout the day, while enjoying the view overlooking the sea.

A spa is available with a gym, a sauna and steam bath. There are two substantial swimming pools one indoor (saltwater) and the other outdoor (freshwater) which wraps round the building.

Kids are well catered for at the Danyland Club where each receives a gift to take home.

Is Wi-Fi available?

Yes, it free throughout.

What’s nearby

The hotel is just steps away the popular Gordon Beach on one side and the busy Hayarkon street on the other. Jaffa is nearby and as is the Tel Aviv Port and all the restaurants and nightlife that Tel Aviv offers.