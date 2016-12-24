Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa is set on a two mile long sandy beach, surrounded by lush tropical gardens, about ten minutes’ drive from the historic ruins at Tulum and half an hour from Playa del Carmen.

This is an all-inclusive resort which prides itself on raising the standard. You can forget about those mass feeding scrambles at the buffet as there are six a-la-carte restaurants where you don’t have to book and provide waiter service. There’s also unlimited access to branded spirits, wines, beers and bespoke cocktails. It’s a high end hotel where you don’t have to pull out your wallet.

Who for

Couples and families with children are well catered for here. There’s an Explorer’s Club, open from 9am to 10pm where kids can enjoy supervised adventures and activities, giving parents time on their own. One section of the hotel is adults only, giving couples complete peace and privacy.

Accommodation

All 432 guest rooms and suites offer a private patio or balcony, marble bathrooms with bath and shower, king sized beds and tea and coffee making facilities. Each has a 42″ TV, CD/DVD player and iPod docking station. The minibar is filled daily with a range of soft drinks and beers and there’s 24 hour room service. Book a swim-out room and get direct access to the pool.

Facilities

Two swimming pools and a private sandy beach mean that sun seekers are well catered for. If you want to be active then there’s beach volleyball, lunchtime aerobics or morning yoga. Every night there’s entertainment which can range from stand-up comedy to Beatles cover bands. Don’t forget the spa where you can enjoy a rejuvenating massage under a beach-side palapa or in one of the glass exterior cabins surrounded by lush jungle.

Food and Drink

Unlimited branded spirits, wines, beers and cocktails are available at any of the seven bars and lounges. I like the Manatees swim-up bar where you can enjoy a frozen Margarita lounging in the pool. For eating, there’s a choice of six à la carte restaurants, a buffet, café, and grill. The only place where you have to make a reservation is the Himitsu restaurant which offers Teppanyaki style grills, prepared in front of you. On offer are French, Mexican, Italian and Asian cuisines and the standard is pretty high. Perhaps the Seaside Grill is the most romantic dinner location as it sits right on the edge of the ocean and serves high quality steaks and fish.

What’s nearby?

The resort is on its own 44 acre site and if you want to go outside you’ll have to take a taxi. A range of day trips offer tours of the historic Mayan sites or visits to nearby cenotes and underground rivers which offer unparalleled snorkelling experiences. Ten minutes away is the Xel-Ha natural waterpark where you can swim with dolphins.

Wi Fi

Yes, it’s free

Value for money

They call their offer “Unlimited Luxury” and the standard is far higher than normal all-inclusive resorts. It’s a joy to enjoy waiter service in most of its restaurants.

BlueBay Travel offers Dreams Tulum from £700 per person for 7 nights including flights for departures in August and September 2017.