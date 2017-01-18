The small nicely-formed 80-room, 3-star Ibis Styles property just on the outskirts of Cannes, was completely refurbished in 2013 and provides a pleasant place to lay your head. It sits conveniently on boulevard Carnot which leads directly into Cannes.

The company has taken what could have been a pretty ordinary building and turned it into a fun place using clever retro design to create a good dollop of funk appeal. A defined colour scheme of white walls highlighted with lime green and red is the backdrop to a series of images of film stars.

Entry is small but bright and includes a small bar and a corner section which acts as a business centre. There’s a seating area with 60’s style black settees and to complete the retro scene there is a table football game.

Who for

Those travelling on their own, couples and even families on a budget.

Facilities

A small corner of the reception area acts as a mini business centre with access to a PC. There is also free coffee, tea, juice and pastries freely available throughout the day. A colourful children’s play area is attached to the breakfast room.

Accommodation

All rooms have white walls, with a TV affixed onto a board of bright red wood. Beds are framed in lime green wood that also frames portraits of various stars (a different one for each room) that look on as you sleep. The ensuite shower room is clean and surprisingly spacious.

TIP: Ask for a room ending in 05 as these rooms are slightly bigger than the others but thanks to the shape of the building yet the room rate is the same.

Is Wi Fi Available?

Yes it’s free throughout.

What’s nearby?

There are a few eateries and shops nearby for nourishment and provisions. The city centre and the beach are less than a 30-minute walk away. Or a €10 taxi ride away.

How much:

From €55 per night per room





Value for money

This hotel offers lots of bang for your buck.