The Macdonald Windsor Hotel, just 35 minutes from London’s Paddington station, has a lovely location opposite Windsor Castle, one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residences. An historic Georgian town house, it has been sensitively converted into a 120-room hotel, and the combination of location and heritage is its great appeal. There are few hotels, even in England, where you can look out across the rooftops and see a castle tower!

Bedrooms are luxuriously decorated in purple velvets and luxurious drapes while the public areas are stylish and contemporary. Staff are always on hand but don’t fuss about.

Who for

Couples may appreciate sophisticated decor of this four-star property as well as the well-stocked bar, and the excellent steak house. You could pop down from London for a romantic weekend but it’ll also suit tourists who want to explore Windsor Castle and the other cultural sites of Windsor and Eton.

If you are coming to Windsor on business, or stopping here before an early morning flight (Heathrow airport is 20 minutes drive away), there’s a spacious working area in each guest room, high speed WiFi, and meeting rooms.

Facilities

The hotel has a number of public areas where guests can sit back and relax, though as the attractions of Windsor are right on your doorstop, you’ll want to spend most of your time out and about exploring.

If you’re here on business, there are seven meeting rooms and conference space of 140 delegates. A small amount of onsite parking is available but must be requested in advance.

Accommodation

The Georgian townhouse in which it is housed poses some limitations on the hotel, but the designers have done well to maximise the space and make use of the building’s quirky layout. The guest rooms are decorated with a rich colour scheme which nods to both the building’s history and the proximity of the palace, and they are equipped with all mod cons, including Bluetooth speakers, Nespresso coffee machines, and flat screen TVs. The beds are huge and very comfortable — you won’t want to get up in the morning.

Food and drink

The hotel has a single restaurant. In the morning guests are treated to an extensive breakfast buffet, as well as hot options, and later in the day the space is transformed into the Scottish Steakhouse @ Caleys. It’s in this guise that it comes into its own.

Cooking a perfect steak is no mean feat, but the chefs at the Scottish Steakhouse have got it down to a fine art: the meat melted like butter on the tongue, and the accompanying hand cut chips were suitably crunchy. The menu features classic dishes done well, and there’s a reasonably priced wine list if you want a drink to accompany your meal.

After dinner, retire to the lobby bar for a Scotch or tipple of whatever else takes your fancy. The drinks are not expensive and you can people watch with ease.

Is WiFi available

WiFi is available to guests for free throughout the hotel.

What’s nearby

The hotel is directly opposite Windsor Castle, so you are in a great location for watching the changing of the guards, and also for shopping in Windsor’s many stores. Eton College and Windsor Great Park are both within walking distance, and Legoland Windsor is just two miles from the centre of the town.

How much

Classic doubles start from £133 per night when booked in advance. Add breakfast for two for an additional £30.