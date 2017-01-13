New to Cannes is OKKO Cannes, a rather unusual, if somewhat quirky, centrally located all-inclusive six-story concept hotel. The concept, designed by Patrick Norguet, emulates a top notch airport lounge which is easily discernible in Le Club. This high rise space with views of far reaching roof tops, sits on on its sixth floor behind a tiny check-in area. Le Club is open to all guests and has multiples uses: it’s where breakfast is taken, it’s where people do business and some even use it as their office. Free soft drinks and small bites are available 24 hours a day.

Between 7-10 pm every night there is an Aperitivo hour when you can tuck into all-French treats like artichoke dip, Bayonne ham, Comté cheese, cheese pastries and various salads. You even get a fruit cocktail to wash it down with. It really feels like you belong to a club and these perks are completely free.

There is a small terrace that makes for a pleasant place to enjoy your nibbles and drinks.

There’s also aromatherapy at play with wonderful honeyed scents in the lifts and public spaces.

Who for

Aside of the Club, the hotel is not rich in space. Rooms are compact and so those with lots luggage will find it a squeeze. Its location right by the station makes it perfect for those couples on a short break or business people that are travelling light.

Facilities

Le Club offers free use of the computers, and you can spend the day here using it as your office. Or pop in to pick up a free juice, coffee or water. There is a tiny gym, which will seem crowded with three users, as well as a sauna and shower attached to it.

Accommodation

Rooms may be small and rather compact (16sq ft) but everything you need is ergonomically designed snugly into position. On one side there are walls that look unfinished (part of the design) with wallpaper on the other.

Instead of a wardrobe there is hanging space with shelving behind a curtain. There’s no mini bar but there are two small cubicles one with an Nespresso machine and the other with a couple of bottles of water. If you want more you can head to Le Club where it’s all free. Sound-proofed rooms means you can’t hear the station or the traffic.

The shower area is cordoned off by white horizontal wood panels that add discretion by obscuring the glass. Inside is a round sink and toiletries comprise a Nuxe shower gel which has a gorgeous honey aroma that lifts the ambience as you enjoy a rain-shower experience.

Comfy beds are made from natural fibres and covered with deliberately crumpled Italian organic sheets. A decent size TV comes with free access to dozens of films.

Note: Guests with reduced mobility can book one of five specially adapted room.

Food and drink

There is no restaurant but a continental breakfast comprising boiled eggs, cheese, muesli and yogurt is served in The Club. For something a little more substantial, get there during Aperitivo hour where lots of nibbles, soup and snacks can serve as dinner.

What’s nearby

Right next door is the mainline station that acts as the main hub for journeys to Paris, Avignon, Brussels and Nice. There are plenty of restaurants and boulangeries steps away. Five minutes away are the beach, Le Croisette – its promenade – seafront restaurants, the casino and the Palais des Festivals, the home to the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Is Wi Fi available

Yes free throughout.

How much

Double rooms from €100 (£89) in low season; and from €500 (£444) in high season.





Booking.com





Value for money

This hotel may well prove to be the best bargain to be had in Cannes.