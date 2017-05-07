On the outside, Pelirocco (which means red head), a 19-room boutique hotel, is just another traditional historic Regency building that’s typical of Brighton.

On the inside, though, prepare to be dazzled by eccentricity, outrageous decor and bizarre wallpaper. This boutique hotel has so much funk appeal you would get the most of it by approaching it with a huge sense of fun.

Each room has its own defined theme that whatever your personality, you will find one to match it at this quirky hotel.

Incidentally, even if you are just visiting Brighton, this hotel host events and open mike evenings and once a month they have a popular comedy night, or a DJ and even a film night.

Who for

Arty, young at heart weekenders looking for somewhere to stay that’s not at all traditional – expect fun and an unrelentingly friendly service.

Accommodation

Every room is themed differently, and sometimes it can be very saucy. I slept in the Nookii room. It’s pretty sumptuous in purple walls and bedding with a pair of handcuffs behind glass and even a nookii game for inspiration.

Some rooms have had guest decorators: They invited Rough Trade Records and Gresham Blake the tailors to do their thing and even have a mods and rockers room.

The latest redesigned room is their Koibito room on the first floor. Koibito are creators of bespoke love kits and hampers for hotels. Their design is a luxurious bedroom inspired by Japanese style and featuring modern Geisha grafitti. The bonus is that this room overlooks the sea.

Food and Drink

The eye boggling bar area doubles as a breakfast room. It’s casual with an easy atmosphere and that creates a happy hangout. The bar itself has a hard to focus on swirling print. Prop it up on a stool with your favourite tipple and a selection of cocktails. There are several types of wall paper on the walls which, someone with a clever eye for design, has made work.

The breakfast menu has cooked food from eggs as you like them to a full English breakfast. Or order a champagne breakfast in bed.

Later in the day, afternoon tea is available comprising of scones and your preferred hot drink.

What’s nearby

The hotel is a few yard from the beachfront, the west pier and plenty of bars and restaurants are within walking distance.

Room Rates

Rooms start at £105.00 per night.

Value for money

The room rates are comparable but what price can you put on the experience.



Booking.com





Getting There:

You can reach Brighton by train on the overground service Victoria, London Bridge or Blackfriars.