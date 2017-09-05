Hotel Review: Schlosshotel (and ski resort) Fiss, Tyrol, Austrian Alps

The five-star wellness Schlosshotel Fiss in the Austrian Tyrol may well be an example of alpine luxury at its finest. It is located on a sunny plateau high above the Tyrolean Inn Valley, around 1,400 metres above sea-level and framed by the mighty 3000-metre Samnaun mountains and the Ötztal Alps which looks gorgeous all year round. And, it is the only hotel directly on the slopes in Fiss.

During the winter months Fiss comes into its own as a ski resort. The area is blessed with snow for around eight months of the year and when snowfall is lean, the 212km of ski slopes are topped up with artificial snow. Those staying at the hotel have the wonderful ski-in and ski-out access to the slopes.

Who for

All levels of skiers will love this ski resort and its stunning scenery of pristine woodlands and immaculate glaciers. The Schlosshotel Fiss has ski-in and ski-out access to the 2,820m of slopes across the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis ski region.

The resort is perfect for families even when there are big age differences between the children. An impressive 125,000 square metres is reserved exclusively for children and teenagers interested in learning how to ski or snowboard. The ski schools and kindergartens deploy state-of-the-art training methods such as the “Snow-V” which makes learning how to ski far easier.

On top of this, Shloss Hotel Fiss has a kindergarten where children are supervised and entertained all day or for just a few hours, while their parents devote their energies to winter sports or to exploring the splendid surroundings on foot.

Accommodation

The Schloss Hotel Fiss has 270 light and spacious en-suite rooms. Each room has oak floors, carved wood and golden ornaments, with plenty of local character. They are checked twice a day, by staff who extremely focused on detail and who will offer to change linens and bedding twice a day if required.

Food and Drink

For generations Fiss has been a land of farmers. When tourism developed family businesses flourished and did well serving the demand of holidaymakers while maintaining farming traditions producing meat and dairy production. The dishes on the menu introduce local specialities with international cuisine, for instance you will be able enjoy marinated Thai grass fed Fiss beef with a schnitzel or delicate sushi followed by a local veal cooked in white wine and garnished with alpine herbs and berries. Meanwhile the kids have their own menus with a hot children’s buffet and an ice cream station.

In the evenings, adults can relax in the bar over their favourite tipple, with live music soothing away the day. Or go shopping for designer goods in the hotel shop. Cigar smoker can have time out in the cigar room.

Facilities

The hotel has its own in-house ski-hire shop and cable cars just outside.

Inside, there’s the splendid 5,000sqm spa reached via a stylish wellness lounge. It’s an ideal place to soothe the muscles after a day on the slopes.

The “Aquamonte”, a mini indoor water world has a 250m long swim-in-swim-out pool and an outdoor section with two whirlpools with views over the slopes.

The positioning means that even when taking a sauna you will be looking at the stunning valley beyond. Their beer infused sauna works well at releasing muscle tensions and relaxes the mind.

This hotel is designed to be family friendly and it really shows. Its spa is divided in two areas, for children and adults, with special treatments for children such as a TuttiFrutti or chocolate peeling. There’s also an indoor children’s cinema and a games room and their own waterpark.

Resort facilities

Spacious and comfortable cable car lifts commute from valley to valley and to slopes that range from positively gentle to seriously steep. The 460-hectare skiing area is suitable for all kinds of winter sports: beginners, leisure skiers, freestylers and pros can swoop down mogul pistes, carving and racing tracks, fun areas and free-ride tracks. The 68 lift systems take them up to the summits in no time.

What’s nearby

During the winter, the slopes are just 50 yards away. However, the summer months are also a great time to visit to actually see the region in the sunshine. The Fiss is a 600-year-old village centre with distinctive architecture that retain the genuine charm of a Rhaeto-Romanic “Haufendorf” (a village made up of irregular plots of land).

It can be a joy to drive along the mountains roads in spring and summer when the green pastures are dotted with cows wearing finely crafted bells. There are also BMX parks, lake swimming and plenty of reasons to go trekking.

Is there WiFi

Yes, its free.

Price

A deluxe double room (32-35sqm) is priced from €195 per person per night; a Bernstein family suite (65sqm) is priced from €195 per person per night based on 2 people sharing.

For example: a one week stay (7 nights) is priced from €2,340 for 2 sharing a double supreme room, Schlosshotel full board, daily childcare and use of the Spa. A 6-day lift pass is from €246 per adult.





Price includes bathrobes/slippers in the room, use of the 5,000sqm Spa (Schloss Spa, Family Spa, Aqua Monte and Splash Waterworlds, Schloss Gym), exercise and outdoor activity programme with qualified instructors and guides, daily Kids’ and Teenagers’ Clubs, underground car park & valet parking, welcome drink.

Getting there

FLY: Easyjet flies from London Gatwick to Innsbruck Airport.

BEST TIME TO GO TO SKI: Open for skiing from December 7 2017 to April 15 2018.