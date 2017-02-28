Hotel Review: Sofia Hotel, San Diego, California

There’s a life-size bronze statue of the former San Diego Mayor, Pete Wilson, standing outside the Sofia Hotel. The artwork is entitled That-a-Way. He is elegant yet relaxed, dressed in a casual suite, and a friendly hand guides you into the reception. This pretty much sums up the style of this hotel.

The reception is a smallish but pleasant space, with dark wood reception desk and pale greys and creams with sofa seating.

Who for

This is a great location for anyone in town for a few days looking to enjoy the city limits without blowing the budget. Or for those who want to mix business with pleasure.

Service and facilities

The staff at reception are always attentive and greet you by name when they see you. Attached to the reception is a seating area with sofas. There’s a sign offering complementary essentials – if you have forgotten say, your toothpaste, the hotel will supply these for free.

There is a 24/7 fitness and yoga studio and the hotel offers free hour-long yoga classes and free neighbourhood walking and brewery tours to acquaint you with the city. It’s a lovely touch.

To the left of the lobby is a small 24/7 business centre with three PCs offering high-speed fibre-optic Internet. Valet parking is available too and incidentally, some rooms are pet friendly.

Accommodation

There are 211 rooms dressed in muted colours and calming mood lighting. Some rooms are a tad small but still manage to maintain their services such coffee and tea facilities, a mini fridge and two bottles of water are provided every day. Bathrooms are adequate and have aromatic Pro Terra products and toiletries. You get a bath if you upgrade though. Either way a pretty bowl sink and vanity area is in the bedroom dressed with real orchids.

Nice linen, comfy beds and mod cons such as a hair dryer, iron and board and a universal docking station with an alarm clock/radio make life a little easier. And of course, there’s also a large flat screen television.

Food and drink

The hotel restaurant, the 120-seat Currant is an American-styled brasserie that looks quite retro with its high ceilings, marble topped table, black seating and marble columns and black and white tiled floors. American-French Bistro style food is served as well as cocktails and other tipples.

Is Wi Fi available?

Yes and is included in the resort fee.

Value for money

This three-star hotel delivers a lot of service for its three-star rates. Comfy rooms, free tours and yoga and a pleasant service. This is a good value hotel.

What’s nearby?

The fantastic location of the hotel means there’s plenty nearby such as the trendy Gaslamp district, the Horton shopping mall and the Seaport Village from where you can pick up the hop on hop off trolly bus.

The trains station that can take you along the coastal route to LA or San Franciso is walking distance and the airport just a 15-minute drive.

Nearest airport

San Diego airport is a 15-minute drive away. You can pick up a taxi or instead use the MTS’ San Diego Trolley – a light rail transit network. Its three lines serve many popular areas and attractions, such as Downtown, the Convention Center, SDSU, Old Town, and the Mexican border. There are two ways to reach the Trolley from Terminals 1 and 2: