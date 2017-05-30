Situated on the top floor of an 18th century Rococo palace, The Nicholas Hotel Residence combines period elegance with a modern finish to offer nine charming rooms in the heart of Malá Strana. It’s so homely that you’ll have to force yourself to get out there and explore Prague.

Built on the site of four medieval houses and surrounded by historic architecture such as St. Nicholas Church, the Nicholas Residence is the ideal hotel from which to explore Prague – either on foot or through the window from the comfort of your room.

Who for?

The low-lit rooms and personal touches, such as a complimentary bottle of wine upon arrival, are perfect for those looking for a romantic city break. However, the spacious two-bedroom loft-style apartment caters to families. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome!

Facilities?

While the hotel doesn’t offer any of its own facilities, it is surrounded by the Czech capital’s main attractions. The staff are happy to organise walking tours that leave from the hotel, or point you in the right direction so you can lead your own.

Food and drink

There’s no restaurant: breakfast is a simple, cold buffet that you can take to your room. If you’re after a hearty cooked brunch, you won’t find it here but there is enough food to fill you up.

Accommodation

There are a range of different types of rooms available: varying from a two-bedroom apartment, to suites and a double or single bedroom. The attic room is particularly atmospheric. They are modern and come with satellite TV and minibars.

The passing tram generates a little bit of noise, which is the price you pay for being in the heart of the action.

Is Wi Fi available?

Yes, and is included in the price.

What’s nearby?

Prague’s relatively small size and conveniently close attractions, make it one of Europe’s most walkable capitals. The Nicholas Hotel Residence’s central location means it’s a three-minute stroll to the Charles Bridge in one direction, and a 10-minute hike up a steep hill to Prague Castle in the other (you can always cheat and take the tram from right outside the hotel). The funicular, a few blocks down, takes you up to Petřín Hill from where you can climb Petřín Tower and experience some of the best views of the city.

Value for money?

The Nicholas Hotel Residence isn’t a budget hotel, but it is good value for the level of luxury that it offers. Prices range from €107-229 per night for a double deluxe suite, depending on what season you visit in, or €180-411 if you opt for the two-bedroom apartment.





Nearest airport

Prague’s Václav Havel airport is a 35 mins drive, or you can take the number 119 bus to Nádraží Veleslavín, transfer to Metro A (green line) to Malostranská and continue on tram 12, 20 or 22 one stop to Malostranské náměstí.