Kiss & Fly? How long is the ideal goodbye kiss?

How long is too long? Live experiment reveals 12 seconds is the optimum time for a goodbye kiss in public.

Airports are rife with smooching couples saying goodbye with puckering lips. Sometimes the heartfelt kissing lasts so long onlookers end up feeling awkward. But then again, if the kiss is too short, your loved one may feel, well, unloved.

So how long is the ideal kissing time?

Virgin Atlantic decided to find out. After a series of experiments they found that your kiss should last for 12 seconds to strike the perfect balance between affection and awkwardness.

With over 5 million customers travelling with the airline each year, staff at Virgin Atlantic regularly witness public displays of affection – which has led them to question the optimum length for a goodbye smooch. And what better way to find out than asking the public directly? Real-life married cabin crew couple Jess and Gary Ogden volunteered to participate in a Facebook Live experiment to capture real life reactions from viewers.

Viewers were asked to post a wow emoji when they felt that the kiss had reached the perfect length, and at 12 seconds the emojis started pouring in.

Want to test the theory yourself?

Virgin Atlantic has just introduced a unique parking service; kiss&fly. This free, hour-long parking short stay facility is available exclusively for the airline’s customers to Gatwick’s North Terminal for those who are dropping off a loved one for a flight.

Note: Virgin Atlantic have moved from South Terminal to North Terminal