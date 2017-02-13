Italian Lakes and Croatia’s Inside Passage cruise – 12 days

Start your discovery of beautiful fortress towns and stunning islands on the shore of Lake Garda, with excursions to Isola del Garda and Sirmione. Then take to the Aegean Sea to discover historic towns of Zadar and Hvar as we follow the coast of Croatia to Montenegro. Sail the Bay of Kotor, one of the most unique natural attractions of the Mediterranean, before returning north via lovingly-restored Dubrovnik and the green island of Korcula to spend a day in Slovenia – Ljubljana is a revered capital – and conclude in magical Venice.

INCLUDING… 3 nights in hotel and 8 nights cruise on Azamara Quest® (accommodation as specified or similar)

27 meals: 11 breakfasts (days 2-12) 7 lunches (days 5-11) 9 dinners (days 1, 4-11)

4 excursions

$300 per stateroom onboard credit Complimentary Speciality Restaurant dining package of three meals LOW DEPOSIT JUST £99pp Book by 28 February 2017