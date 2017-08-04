Italy rolls out the red carpet along the Italian Riviera

You can now channel your favourite Hollywood stars and walk along 50km of red carpet in the Italian region of Liguria, known as the Italian Riviera.

The red carpet was rolled out on April 29 connecting Rapallo and Portofino. The lengthy carpet passes through 9 villages and 14 municipalities and several coastal roads for the duration of the summer months.

This means you can meander for free through Campo Ligure, Toirano, Tellaro, Andora, Genova, Portovenere and Triora following the carpet’s route.

Genoa will also host a path that leads to Villa Pallavicini, regarded as one of the most beautiful parks in Italy. However, there are different red carpet routes such as “Charming Paths” through beautiful landscape, and The “Passaborgo Project” that offers tours through the ancient hamlets of Liguria.

The hope is to encourage tourists to venture into the heart of Liguria’s municipalities and to enjoy the wide variety of food, wine, culture and landscape. Highlights in Liguria include the beautifully preserved medieval village of Zuccarello and idyllic beaches such as Baia dei Saraceni.

For more information visit www.lamialiguria.it/en/