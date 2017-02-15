[Video of the Week] Japan – between the old and the new

Japan is an amazing country with a unique coexistence between the old and the new that sometimes boggles the mind of a foreigner.

This is a short travel video of a 2 1/2 week trip around Japan in late November 2016. Japan is an amazing country with a unique coexistence between the old and the new that sometimes boggles the mind of a foreigner. At its heart lies a beautiful country, filled with generous and polite people always willing to help a lost stranger with map reading issues.

During his brief visit, Charlie passed through Tokyo, Shirahama, Kumano Kodo, Koya San, Osaka, Kyoto, Nara and some strange and wonderful places in between.

Shot & Edited by Charlie Johnston

