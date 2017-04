1700 $ USA For 2 pax

ABOVE QUOTE INCLUDES

. Toyota Etios A Sadan AC Car

. Hotel 3 Star Duoble Occupancy With Breakfast and Tax

. Domestic flight Udaipur to Delhi

. Elephant Ride at Amber Fort

. Cold Mineral Water

. 4G WiFi in the Car

. Tour Guides in all City

. Fuel Charges

. All Ground Transfer and Sightseeing

. All Toll Taxes and Parking Charges

. All interstate Taxes

. All Arrivals and Transfers as Per Above Plan

. Driver lodging Boarding Charges

. All Gov. Services Tax. NO HIDDEN CHARGES

CLICK HERE for more information