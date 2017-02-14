GripTight GorillaPod Magnetic Mount and Tripod for Smartphones

The GripTight GorillaPod Magnetic can be wrapped around trees and poles, balanced on uneven surfaces or use the super strong magnetic feet to attach it to most metal surfaces.

The GripTight GorillaPod Magnetic can be wrapped around trees and poles, balanced on uneven surfaces or use the super strong magnetic feet to attach it to most metal surfaces. Endless possibilities mean you never miss a photo opp.

Features:

Universal smartphone compatibility: patent-pending design supports an iPhone® or best-selling smartphones, with or without a case.

Capture better perspectives: flexible, wrappable joints secure phone to objects and allow for adaptable camera positioning for precise control in photo or video composition.

Stability on flat or uneven surfaces: rubber foot grips stabilize smartphone for convenient media consumption and crisp photos.

Reliable grip on phone: rubber pads secure phone in place, even when turned sideways.

Secure hold after repeated use: durable polycarbonate-ABS plastic designed to survive the wear and tear of everyday use

