Kasbah du Toubkal – hotel accommodation in Morocco

There are certain places on the surface of the earth that possess more magic than others. And one of those places is Marrakesh.

Paul Bowles

The Red Rose City has been described as ‘the most exotic location only three hours from London‘, and only an hour’s drive into the foothills of Jbel Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa, Kasbah du Toubkal is a world away from the magnificent chaos of Marrakech.

Perched on its private hilltop, the Kasbah is a place of peacefulness, tradition, superb Moroccan cuisine – the ideal place to relax under starlit skies or as starting point for treks into the High Atlas Mountains to discover friendliness and a way of life almost unchanged for generations. Kasbah du Toubkal will entice you to discover more about our corner of Morocco and beyond.

