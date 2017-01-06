Language Holidays for the Whole Family

Share an educational and fun experience with your children on our Family Language Holidays - Spain, Italy and France.

Cactus Language
Our Family Language Courses are the perfect solution for parents wishing to take a language holiday with their children. Language classes take place in the mornings and the family comes together in the afternoons to enjoy a wide range of sporting, social and cultural activities. Enjoy time apart, and together, to make the most of the experience, and give your children independence whilst knowing they are safe close-by. Take advantage of the fantastic locations and have some family time on the beach or sightseeing.

Cactus Language is the UK’s leading provider of language holidays and language courses abroad.

