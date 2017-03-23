Le Jardin restaurant – Bormes les Mimosas

Tucked away in the charming medieval village of Bormes les Mimosas; We prepare fresh, gourmet cuisine that changes with the seasons.

By
Travel Classifieds
-
Le Jardin restaurant - Bormes les Mimosas
Print Friendly

In summer come discover our charming garden terrace, in winter our cosy vaulted dining room.

Our menu changes with the seasons to offer you the best from our region.
Starter – Main : 32€
Main – Dessert : 30€
Starter – Main – Dessert : 35€

CLICK HERE for more information on our location and opening times

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR