Le Jardin restaurant – Bormes les Mimosas

In summer come discover our charming garden terrace, in winter our cosy vaulted dining room.
Our menu changes with the seasons to offer you the best from our region.
Starter – Main : 32€
Main – Dessert : 30€
Starter – Main – Dessert : 35€
Le Jardin = most amazing restaurant in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Chef changes menu every 3 wks & only uses seasonal ingredients. pic.twitter.com/stU4YorkS2
— The Travel Magazine (@TravelMagazine) February 25, 2017